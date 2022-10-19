Chief Superintendent urges people to report criminal activity in Tipp

There are calls for something to be done for victims of crime in Tipperary who feel too intimidated to report to Gardaí.

These come after numerous stories were shared over the last few weeks of local communities and residents dealing with regular criminality in their areas from trespassing, to burglaries, to open drug dealing.

Cllr. Mark Fitzgerald told the Joint policing Committee that following a meeting in Monroe action needed to be taken to ensure that locals felt comfortable to report crimes in their area.

He also highlighted that those who report crimes deserved a follow up and progress reports on their case.

North Tipp Councillor Shane Lee backed up these remarks stating that it was a widespread issue with people in his area concerned following incidents of trespassing and lamping which were becoming more prevalent.

In response Chief Superintendent Derek Smart stated that he ‘cannot control what has not been reported’ and that people must come forward and report crimes in order to receive support and protection.

He referenced Nenagh where a number of cases are before the courts after what he described as ‘brave people’ came forward with information.

He went on to say that this is a problem across Tipperary, not just Clonmel, and the limited Garda numbers are making it more challenging to address.

His advice was to encourage people to come forward and if they identify themselves someone from the force will be assigned to deal with them, concluding that tackling intimidation and crime works both ways.