Call for parking restrictions on narrow Ballina street

A road in Ballina is so narrow that with cars parked on both sides, emergency vehicles can’t gain access to it, particularly during the summer.

The issue was raised at this week’s Nenagh Municipal District meeting by Councillor Phyll Bugler who is calling for double yellow lines to improve access on Lakeside Drive.

The concerns will now be brought to the Gardaí to see if the lines can be done.

The Fine Gael councillor said that in the height of summer, cars are parked on both sides of Lakeside Drive and it is a major safety worry.

“That’s Lakeside Drive and during the summer and last summer as well, we had literally mayhem because cars are parking on both sides of Lakeside Drive.

“It’s impossible for people to get down to the Lakeside Hotel, even for emergency vehicles, so I was asking the council to organise double yellow lines on both sides, so that people couldn’t park there.”

She added that the existing footpath also needs to be extended down to the hotel, to make it safer for pedestrians.