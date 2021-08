The Lough Derg RNLI lifeboat was called into action for the third time in as many days last evening.

The latest callout was to assist a family of 4 and their 2 dogs on a 12ft speedboat which was adrift south of Garrykennedy Harbour after suffering engine failure.

The alarm was raised at around 7pm with the lifeboat on scene at 7.15.

The family and their two dogs were safe and unharmed.

The speedboat was taken in tow to Garrykennedy Harbour.