Busy day for SEMRA

The Clonmel based South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association was called into action twice yesterday.

The voluntary group was tasked to callouts in the Slieve Blooms and the Comeragh mountains.

The first was to the blue trail near Kinnity Castle where a cyclist had fallen. They had suffered a head injury and were taken to hospital by ambulance.

Yesterday afternoon SEMRA received a call of two walkers who had gotten lost on Counshingaun where visibility was said to be very poor due to dense fog. The pair were located safe & well and escorted off the Comeraghs.