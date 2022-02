An investigation is underway into a fire at a vacant building in Clonmel.

The alarm was raised last evening when the blaze was spotted at the Clonmel Arms site on Sarsfield Street in the centre of the town.

The former hotel has been derelict for some time – the building is currently for sale.

Gardaí say no one was injured in the incident.

The scene remains cordoned off this morning pending a forensic examination with Sarsfield Street closed to traffic.