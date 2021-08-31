Appeal for witnesses to fatal crash near Carrick on Suir

A man in his 40s has died following a crash near Carrick on Suir.

The single vehicle incident happened last night on the Faugheen Road.

The driver – and only occupant of the car – received fatal injuries in the crash at Mainstown.

The road remains closed this morning pending an examination of the scene with diversions in place.

Gardaí are particularly appealing to any road users who were travelling between Faugheen and Carrick on Suir between 9:00pm and 9:30pm on Monday evening, and who may have dash cam footage to make it available.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact investigating Gardaí on 052 6177640 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.