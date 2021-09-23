Emergency repairs on section of Suir Blueway

Part of the Suir Blueway has been closed to facilitate emergency repairs.

According to Tipperary County Council a section of the popular walking and cycling route at Sir Thomas’ Bridge – which is also known as Two-Mile Bridge – below Clonmel has had to be cordoned off.

As a result, it will not be possible to gain access to the Blueway from Sir Thomas’ Bridge heading downstream towards Kilsheelan.

People will however be able to join the Blueway from Sir Thomas’s Bridge heading upstream towards Clonmel.

The closure will remain in place until Friday, October 8th.