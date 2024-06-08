Election Counting Begins In Thurles Centre This Morning

Just over 50% of voters turned out to cast their ballots in Tipperary yesterday.

At the close of the polling stations at 10pm last night, only 46% of eligible voters had their say in Tipp Town while in Nenagh and Cashel 51% of people casted their votes.

Slightly higher was Ballina who had a 55% attendance to cast their ballot in the North Tipp town.

All the votes cast in Tipperary yesterday will be sorted at the count centre in Thurles today.

The staff are in since eight o’clock but the real work is only getting underway now.

The votes cast all over Tipperary yesterday have been under lock and key, and Garda supervision overnight at the Presentation Sports Hall in Thurles.

The boxes are being opened now and the ballot papers will first be counted to see if they match the numbers submitted by the Presiding officers at the various polling booths.

Then the County Council ballot papers will be separated out from the European elections.

Preliminary counts will be done on the European ballots before they are sent under guard down to the Ireland South count centre in Cork where official counting won’t start until tomorrow.

It’s likely to be later this afternoon before counting actually starts to fill the 40 seats on Tipperary County Council but we should have a fair idea of how it’s looking from the unofficial tallies being carried out as they are sorted.

The first results should start to come in from the likes of the Thurles Local Electoral Area where there are just six candidates for five seats – and the Newport, Cahir and Roscrea-Templemore LEAs where there are four seats up for grabs.