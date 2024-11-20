N24 a key election issue on Tipp – Kilkenny border

General election candidates of both sides of the Kilkenny – Tipperary border are being lobbied to prioritise upgrades to the N-24.

There has been a concerted campaign to get the project back on track after the TII failed to allocate any funding to it this year.

A recent joint meeting of the Carrick-on-Suir and Piltown districts has resolved to get it back on the agenda.

Cathaoirleach of the Carrick-on-Suir District Mark Fitzgerald says the first step is to highlight the issue during the election campaign and then target the next government when they are elected.