LISTEN
Good Morning Tipperary with Andrew Looby

Good Morning Tipperary with Andrew Looby

LISTEN LIVE
advertisement

N24 a key election issue on Tipp – Kilkenny border

Date:

Share:

NewsElection 2024RegionalRoad safety

General election candidates of both sides of the Kilkenny – Tipperary border are being lobbied to prioritise upgrades to the N-24.

There has been a concerted campaign to get the project back on track after the TII failed to allocate any funding to it this year.

- Advertisement -

A recent joint meeting of the Carrick-on-Suir and Piltown districts has resolved to get it back on the agenda.

Cathaoirleach of the Carrick-on-Suir District Mark Fitzgerald says the first step is to highlight the issue during the election campaign and then target the next government when they are elected.

advertisement

Latest News

News

Caution advised following overnight frost

Locals across Tipperary are being warned to take extra care this morning on...
News

Snow expected in Tipperary on Thursday morning

We could be waking up to snow in Tipperary on Thursday morning Met Éireann...
Election 2024

Nenagh A&E, Garda College and Racket Hall dominate latest election...

Healthcare, policing, water and immigration were the main topics discussed during the second...
Health

Thousands hit by Newport boil water notice

A boil notice has been issued for consumers on the Newport Water Supply...
advertisement

Latest Sport

GAA

13% increase in Tipp GAA club match pass for 2025

The price of the Tipperary GAA club season pass is going up by...
GAA

Our Lady’s Templemore flying the Tipp flag in Harty Cup

The final round of group games gets underway in the Harty Cup this...
GAA

Fixture set for Cashel’s Munster intermediate hurling final

A fixture has been set for Cashel King Cormacs Munster final. The West Tipp...
advertisement

Follow us

Make sure to keep up to date and follow us on all platforms

Download Our App

Useful Links

© 2024 Tipp FM. All Rights Reserved.