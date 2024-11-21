LISTEN
Housing, immigration and health key topics in latest Tipp FM election debate

Three more Tipperary General election candidates set out their stalls in the latest Tipp FM Election debate on Tipp Today.

Today it was the turn of outgoing Sinn Fein Deputy Martin Browne, John McGrath from the National Party and Nadaline Webster from Independent Ireland.

Once again the main issues discussed in today’s debate were housing, immigration, health and the formation of a new Government.

On the issue of housing Martin Browne stood over Sinn Fein’ s housing policy while the Independents criticised current planning policy.

On the issue of Health, the HSE came in for much criticism, with the Government accused of not looking after the vulnerable.

Immigration was also a big talking point with agreement that the current system of housing refugees, is not working.

The next debate involves four more South Tipp candidates with John O’Heney, Imelda Goldsboro, Bill Fitzgerald and Michael Chicken Brennan.

