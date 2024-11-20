LISTEN
Drivetime with Owen Lonergan

Drivetime with Owen Lonergan

LISTEN LIVE
advertisement

Health and housing again to the fore in Tipp FM election debate

Date:

Share:

NewsElection 2024Politics

Three members of Tipperary County Council took part in the latest Tipp FM general election debate.

Newly elected Fianna Fáil representative Ryan O’Meara, Fine Gael’s Phyll Bugler and Independent Jim Ryan set out their stall on why they should be elected in the Tipperary North constituency.

- Advertisement -

Unsurprisingly the overcrowding situation at UHL, the housing crisis and immigration were among the main battlegrounds.

Councillor Jim Ryan says both of the main parties should be ashamed of the health situation in the mid-west.

Ryan O’Meara defended the governments record on housing saying they had made significant inroads into increasing supply

However he ridiculed opposition party proposals to phase out the Help to Buy Scheme and other housing supports.

For her part Phyll Bugler pointed out improving infrastructure is key to house building.

She says funding for Uisce Éireann needs to be more proactive in upgrading wastewater treatment plants.

advertisement

Latest News

News

Status Orange snow warning for Tipperary

Tipperary County Council’s road crews are dealing with the first cold snap of...
Health

More than 100 patients on trolleys again at UHL

525 patients are on trolleys in hospitals around the country today. The INMO's Trolley...
Health

Boil water notice remains in place on Newport water supply

Water tankers have been put in place at a number of locations as...
Arts and Entertainment

Tipp woman putting finishing touches to first film

Tipperary locations and actors are at the heart of a film by local...
advertisement

Latest Sport

GAA

Our Lady’s Templemore earn place in Harty Cup knockout stages

Our Lady's Templemore are into the knockout stages of the Harty Cup. The Mid...
GAA

13% increase in Tipp GAA club match pass for 2025

The price of the Tipperary GAA club season pass is going up by...
GAA

Our Lady’s Templemore flying the Tipp flag in Harty Cup

The final round of group games gets underway in the Harty Cup this...
advertisement

Follow us

Make sure to keep up to date and follow us on all platforms

Download Our App

Useful Links

© 2024 Tipp FM. All Rights Reserved.