Health and housing again to the fore in Tipp FM election debate

Three members of Tipperary County Council took part in the latest Tipp FM general election debate.

Newly elected Fianna Fáil representative Ryan O’Meara, Fine Gael’s Phyll Bugler and Independent Jim Ryan set out their stall on why they should be elected in the Tipperary North constituency.

Unsurprisingly the overcrowding situation at UHL, the housing crisis and immigration were among the main battlegrounds.

Councillor Jim Ryan says both of the main parties should be ashamed of the health situation in the mid-west.

Ryan O’Meara defended the governments record on housing saying they had made significant inroads into increasing supply

However he ridiculed opposition party proposals to phase out the Help to Buy Scheme and other housing supports.

For her part Phyll Bugler pointed out improving infrastructure is key to house building.

She says funding for Uisce Éireann needs to be more proactive in upgrading wastewater treatment plants.