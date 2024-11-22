Brennan, Fitzgerald and Goldsboro face off in latest election debate

The latest Tipp FM Election candidate debate featured hopefuls from Fianna Fail, Labour and Independents.

Cllr’s Imelda Goldsboro, Michael Chicken Brennan and Bill Fitzgerald debated the topics of housing, water and infrastructure, policing, immigration and the role of Government.

On the issue of immigration, Cllr Brennan said he houses Ukrainian refugees himself but called for a cap on the numbers coming into Ireland, Cllr Goldsboro conceded there were issues while Bill Fitzgerald said we are too burdened by EU policy.

All three candidates admitted that there was much work to do in relation to health and solutions were as varied as the problems themselves.

While on the issue of housing, the candidates all agreed that it wasn’t a quick solution to the problem.

The next debate is on Tuesday in Nenagh with Green Party candidate Iva Pocock, Sinn Fein’s Dan Harty and Independent Peter Madden.