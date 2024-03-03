Elderly woman being treated for serious injuries following hit-and-run in Carrick on Suir

An elderly woman is being treated for serious injuries sustained in a hit-and-run in Carrick on Suir.

The incident happened in Sean Kelly Square shortly after 3.30 on Friday afternoon when a pedestrian in her 80s was struck by a tractor.

The tractor driver failed to remain at the scene while the woman was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Waterford.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision or has any relevant information to come forward and assist with the investigation.

Those with camera footage (including dash cam) of the location at the time are asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station at 052 6177640, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111 or any Garda station