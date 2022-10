An elderly man who had been missing in North Tipp has been found safe and well.

83 year old Jim Carey went missing from his home in Newtown near Nenagh at around 8am on Wednesday and a search operation was launched.

It has been reported that he was located near down a cul de sac at Hogan’s Pass between Nenagh and Newtown.

Jim has been airlifted to University Hospital Limerick – but it is believed to be a precautionary measure.