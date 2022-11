A man aged in his 70 died in a house fire in Clonmel in the early this morning,

Clonmel Garda Station and Tipperary Fire Service have confirmed.

The fire occurred at a house at River Street in Clonmel.

Fire fighters from Clonmel Fire Station, National Ambulance Service personnel and gardaí were called to the scene of the blaze shortly after 6.30am.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been removed to Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel.

Gardaí said no foul play is suspected