El Camino Del Garda Centenario gets underway in aid of Little Blue Heroes

Two local Gardaí have today begun the El Camino Del Garda Centenario.

This event is a sponsored walk over three days from the today to the 24th of August along the Royal Canal Greenway.

It is being done by members of An Garda Síochána from across the country all in aid of the Little Blue Heroes Foundation.

Clonmel Garda Station have retired Garda Aine Donnelly and Garda staff member Mary Hurley taking on the challenge this year.

The distance is approximately 100km and volunteer walkers are expected to walk around 33KM per day, averaging about 7 hours.

Anyone who would like to sponsor their efforts can call into the station or donate online here.