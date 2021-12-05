Eight Tipperary students awarded scholarships to Mary Immaculate College

Eight Tipperary students are among 47 who were awarded scholarships to Mary Immaculate College.

The college, which has campuses in Thurles and Limerick, gave the scholarships based on impressive Leaving Cert results.

The scholarships are valued at 2,000 euro each and this year’s entrants saw 15 students get more than 600 points in their exams.

The Tipperary students are: James Meagher and Claudia Grosu from Nenagh, Megan Deegan from Roscrea, Lucy McCormack from Drumcliffe, Sophie Connolly and Zoe Power from Clonmel, Caoimhe McCarthy from Dundrum and Stephen O’Shaughnessy from Thurles.

Congratulating the recipients, Vice-President of Academic Affairs at MIC, Professor Niamh Hourigan, said:

“I would like to congratulate each and every one of you on this significant achievement.

“These scholarships are awarded on the basis of high-level CAO points obtained in the Leaving Certificate Exams.

“Many of those receiving the scholarship today received the maximum 625 points and so are very worthy recipients indeed.”

According to MIC’s Student Recruitment Officer, Dr Patrick Cosgrove:

“Every student who progresses immediately from second-level study is eligible for the scholarships, which are shared among all our undergraduate programmes across both campuses.

“We were very impressed with the calibre of candidates this year and we saw 15 students exceeding 600 points, 11 of whom achieved the maximum 625 points.

“I want to wish the students the very best as they continue their studies with MIC.

“Incoming students are also eligible to apply for our popular Elite Sports Scholarships and the CAO Concession scheme.

“Unfortunately, it’s not possible to hold on-campus Open Days at present due to COVID-19, but those who are considering studying at MIC can find out everything you need to know about our 13 undergraduate programmes, including our newly launched Bachelor of Science in Psychology, at www.mic.ie/CAO.”