Efforts to secure correct birth cert for Tipp woman born in 1925

A Tipperary man has vowed to get the right date put on his aunt’s birth cert, after she has lived almost 100 years with the wrong one.

Patrick Ryan from Hollyford has promised his 96-year-old aunt Una Byron, who lives in London, that he will get her birth cert corrected.

He spoke on Tipp Today earlier and called on local politicians to help him to right this wrong.

She was born in December 1925, but her birth wasn’t registered until the following April and the April date was incorrectly put on her birth cert as her date of birth.

Patrick is now trying to put this right.

“I promised her that if she reached 100, she’s still very alert and in reasonably good health, and I promised her that before she is 100, that no matter how hard I try, that I’d get her a proper birth certificate, if it was possible to do so and I thought at the time that it would be easy to prove it.”