Efforts being made to see Roscrea become an ‘autism friendly’ town

Efforts are being made to see Roscrea become an ‘autism friendly’ town.

Marguerite Ryan founder of local group Autism Aware says they have been growing in strength over the last four years with hopes now to move to a new home that is more accessible for users.

She feels a lot of work has been done so far to make the area more aware of the needs of those with autism, however, she wouldn’t go as far as to say Roscrea is autism ‘friendly’ just yet.

Marguerite also criticised the shortcomings still apparent when it comes to services saying that the system is very unfair:

“It seems to be the louder I shout the more I get in terms of the list and where I am positioned, but that quite unfair on parents, parents should be able to access the services but if you have services that have a lack of staff then it becomes even more of a challenge for a parent.“

“We become OTs… we are parents we don’t want to become experts.”