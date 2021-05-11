Efforts continue to fully resolve West Tipp boil water notice

A Boil Water Notice in west Tipperary affecting around 75 customers is likely to remain in place for another considerable length of time.

Irish Water has issued an update on the necessary works in the Golden/Kilfeacle area after long awaited progress was announced for some customers yesterday.

After 557 days, 78 customers were removed from the Boil Water Notice yesterday following the completion of remedial works.

However, around 75 customers between Kilfeacle and Thomastown remain affected, including Thomastown National School.

Irish Water says it is working to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

The works require the replacement of six kilometres of old cast iron water mains between Kilfeacle and Thomastown.

An initial 1.2 kilometre priority section has been identified and construction is expected to get underway this year subject to funding and other approvals.

However, Irish Water say the remaining sections will be delivered pending budget availability.