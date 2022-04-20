Welcome news for Clonmel school

A major extension for the Presentation Secondary School in Clonmel has been confirmed.

It was announced this morning under the Additional School Accommodation Scheme.

This extension will see the inclusion of 1 Science lab and a Science prep space, a graphics room, art room with additional project storage space, and two SEN classrooms.

It has been welcomed by Local Senator Garret Ahearn, who says it is a testament to the work of the school staff.

“This is fantastic news for all the staff in the Presentation in Clonmel.

“I want to congratulate the Principal Michael O’Loughlin and the Board of Management for putting forward a really good application.

“This is a very significant amount of investment that’s going to be put into the Pres school. The school now will put forward applications for tender and then the project will move along from that but this is a really big hurdle that’s been jumped.”