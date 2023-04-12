Way cleared for work to start on Carrick on Suir Gaelscoil

The Education Minister has given approval for a new state-of-the-art school to proceed to construction in Carrick on Suir.

Gaelscoil Charraig Na Siúire is currently located on the grounds of Carrick United FC.

Permission was granted by Tipperary County Council in late 2021 for it to relocate to the former St Joseph’s College site on the Clonmel Road in the town.

Fianna Fáil Deputy Jackie Cahill says more progress has finally been made on the project this week.

“I was delighted when Minister Foley announced yesterday that the Gaelscoil Charraig na Siúire can now proceed to construction.

“This is an eight classroom replacement school for the Gaelscoil in Carrick on Suir. It’s a very large scale capital investment for education in Carrick which myself and Councillor Kieran Bourke have been working on for a number of years.”

The existing St Joseph’s College building will be demolished to make way for the new Gaelscoil which Jackie Cahill says is badly needed.

“The Gaelscoil has been working in very inadequate conditions for the last number of years with very poor infrastructure.

“This will be a transformation for the Gaelscoil in Carrick and another major shot in the arm for education in Carrick on Suir.”