Vincent Cunnane confirmed as Founding President of the Technological University of the Shannon.

Limerick IT President Professor Vincent Cunnane has been announced as the Founding President of the Technological University of the Shannon.

The newly merged institution linking LIT and Athlone IT, will officially open under its new title from October 1st, including at its campuses in Thurles and Clonmel.

Professor Cunnane has been LIT President since 2016, and takes on the new eight-year role following an international recruitment process.

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris says Vincent has “vast experience and will be perfectly positioned to lead the new institution in realising the benefits that technological universities have to offer”.