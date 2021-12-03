TUS open day planned for Thurles campus

The Technological University of the Shannon will host an open day in person in the Thurles campus on Saturday.

It will take place between 11am and 1pm and prospective students and their parents will get to tour the campus, meet lecturers and get a taste of the university experience.

The Head of Thurles Campus, Seamus Hoyne, stressed that all Covid regulations will be complied with and this is a great opportunity to get a real sense of the campus and what it offers.

“We’re taking every precaution in terms of these open days – people who would like to come are invited and requested to register so we have a very controlled environment.

“I think ultimately, coming to university and our Thurles campus is now part of the Technological University, to touch and feel, and meet the lecturers and the staff, to get a deeper understanding of the programmes is really important.

“Parents and potential applicants will have questions that maybe they can’t get through documents on our website and our prospectus.”

He added that the main campus in Moylish had a few hundred at the open days and they are expecting up to 70 people in Thurles on Saturday between 11am and 1pm.

