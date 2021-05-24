Traveller Family Learning Programme to benefit from Equality Funding

Tipperary Rural Traveller Project have received a significant funding boost to support their efforts in working which traveller children in schools.

The organisation is one of 11 civil-society groups across the country which will benefit from the €3 million Equality Fund.

Some of that funding will go towards the Family Learning Programme run by Tipperary Rural Traveller Project, helping it to expand its support to more children in Cashel, as well as Clonmel and Cahir.

Nuala Martin is Co-ordinator of the Family Learning Programme.

“It’s delivered predominately by Traveller women that are trained as Education Peer Support Workers. So this funding is about us spreading that and employing six Traveller women on a part-time flexible basis to deliver this programme to up to 150 Traveller children in the different locations that we’re going to spread to in Tipperary.”

The Family Learning Programme is a strand of the Empowering Traveller Women Project, which works with Traveller women to find meaningful employment for them in their locality. It seeks solutions to discrimination and racism based on the insights of Traveller women who have experienced both injustices first-hand.