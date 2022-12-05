Tipperary teaching graduate receives top award

A Tipperary teaching graduate has received a top award.

Primary Education graduate Robyn McCarthy from Clonmel had double cause for celebration after achieving ‘top of her class’ status at the annual Hibernia College conferring ceremony which was held at Dublin’s Convention Centre recently.

In addition to receiving her Masters qualification,Robyn was honoured with the INTO Vere Foster Medal – awarded by the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation for ‘Outstanding Performance in School Placement’.

Robyn is a teacher at St. Joseph’s Primary School in Tipp Town. She was one of 920 people from all 26 counties to graduate with Primary or Post-Primary teaching qualifications from Hibernia College in what was their largest graduation cohort to date.