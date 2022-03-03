Tipperary teacher honoured

A Tipperary woman is celebrating after getting ‘top of her class’ at the annual Hibernia College graduations.

A Thurles Post-Primary Education graduate, Philippa Rapoport, in addition to receiving her Masters, was honoured with the overall Student of the Year Award.

She also received the Research Award, both of which are presented to the student who achieves the highest overall grade.

A teacher at Presentation Secondary School in Thurles, Philippa was amongst 900 graduates from all 26 counties to graduate from the college this year.