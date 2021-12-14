Tipperary school principal says installing classroom filters to tackle Covid spread is not an easy job

School principals in Tipperary says the Minor Works Grant to improve ventilation in a bid to tackle Covid is a step in the right direction.

This week’s announcement of €45 million for the 3,200 Primary Schools across the country is up on last year’s €30 million allocation

€2.58 million of this will go to schools in Tipperary

Principal of Cahir Boys National School and INTO rep for Tipperary Brendan Horan has given the funding a cautious welcome.

“We see it as another step in all the mitigation measures that we’re doing.

“Schools are doing great work on keeping windows open even though classes were freezing, and making sure that children get out for PE and fresh air as much as they can.

“But the reality is that its small money and it reflects the fact that buildings are so outdated – they were never built for HEPA filters and things like that.”

Brendan Horan says he will seeking guidance on how to spend the money correctly to improve ventilation.

“None of us are experts on HEPA filters or what level of maintenance and specs we need to put into the classroom.

“A decision should have been made centrally to supply every classroom and every school equally.

“We’ll be talking to people who are involved in the business to see what they’re going to offer and of course we then have to critically analyse what they’re telling us before we make any purchase.”