The 2022 Tipperary Festival of Science was launched this morning.

For the first time since the pandemic, the festival is back with in person events based on the theme of ‘Creating our Future’.

Throughout the week, 65 events will take place to inspire and engage the next generation of scientists from the Premier County.

The launch took place this morning at the Nenagh Arts Centre with primary school children attending a special show on climate change after the formal launch.