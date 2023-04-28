Tipperary ETB open day in Tipperary Town

The ETB event at the Construction Skills Training Centre in Tipp Town is to encourage aspiring students to view the facility and provide information on upcoming courses.

Katie Lonergan, Employer Engagement Officer for Tipperary ETB, says there are a number of construction courses on offer, such as drylining, plastering, retrofitting, and insulation.

She says the Skills to Advance Initiative is a great way for locals to upskill and reskill.

“The centre is open five days a week and four evenings a week, so anyone that is working during the day can come here in the evening and upskill, gain some of those qualifications, and also, just to mention, that the Skills to Advance Initiative provides fully-funded courses, so employers can send their staff here to gain those skills fully-funded. They’ll get those courses free of charge. Or indeed, anyone that would like to reskill – you might have someone that is working in the hospitality sector; they might want a career in construction. They can come here in the evening while working and reskill to enter a different career path.”

She says the courses are designed to benefits employers too.

“So, if a person is here doing a full-time construction course, the tutor or the course coordinator will work very closely with employers to try and secure a work placement. That’s a great opportunity for employers because we have learners coming off our courses; they’ve gained excellent skills; they’ll come into your company and work for you; and we will pay them while they work. It benefits both. What usually happens following their course and work placement, they’re usually offered a full-time employment position within that company. Employers are coming to us and saying, “We need more learners.”