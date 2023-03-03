Tipperary ETB attracting large number of students across all age groups

Almost 10% of the population in Tipperary is involved in education and training.

That’s according to the Director of Further Education for Tipperary ETB, Colin Cummins, who says since the establishment of the ETB in Ireland, the number of learners has risen from 6,000 to almost 13,000 in the county per year.

The ETB celebrates 10 years since the dissolution of the 33 Vocational Education Committees and the establishment of the ETB in Ireland.

Today also sees the annual Clonmel Campus Open Day taking place at the Main Guard in the town to mark ETB Week until 2pm to showcase the courses and encourage more learners in Tipp.

Colin says ETB Tipperary has an opportunity for everyone.

“Whether you’re young or old, whether you’re about to leave school, left school recently, or whether you’re somebody who has been out of education for quite some time, maybe you’re someone who is looking at reskilling for work or want to look at a new career pathway. There is a course for you within the Tipperary Educational Training Board. It’s local; it’s your ETB; it’s here in your county, and there are loads of opportunities. In Clonmel, the open day is all about showcasing all of those opportunities, meeting the learners that are involved in the programs, and hearing their experience of what it’s like to come back to adult education and training.”