Tipp Town school does it’s bit for Charlie

Pupils from a Tipperary Town primary school have literally taken to the hills this morning to raise funds for the Climb With Charlie campaign.

All 170 students from St Joseph’s walked the Tipperary Hills to play their part in raising money for the charities linked with Charlie Bird – Pieta House and Motor Neurone Disease.

Thousands of people from across the country took part in a national fundraising day on April 2nd last.

Louise Tobin is Principal of St Joseph’s Primary School.

“We have a connection with Charlie in that he mentioned us on The Cutting Edge RTE programme in 2017 and the need for DEIS in our school arising from a newspaper article that he saw.

“So I tracked him down and invited him to the school to launch our CD in 2018 – it was a compilation of the children singing their favourite songs and we had a staff contribution as well – so I suppose now in Charlie’s time of need we were only too delighted to do something for him.”