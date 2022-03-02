Tipp students among final graduates from WIT

10% of WIT’s last group of graduates ever are from Tipperary.

The ceremonies began on Tuesday marking the end of the institution in its current form before it merges with Carlow IT creating the Technical University of the South East.

Of the 2,534 graduates 259 are from Tipperary with the majority of the rest of the students coming from counties in the South East.

In his address President of WIT, Willie Donnelly, commended the students on their resilience and commitment to their studies through the pandemic.

Referring to the merger he said the sadness of leaving WIT behind is balanced by pride and excitement at the creation of the region’s first university.