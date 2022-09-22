Tipp school reach last five of Certified Irish Angus competition.

A Thurles school has made it to the finals of this year’s Certified Irish Angus schools’ competition.

The aim is to help secondary students understand the care required to produce and market the highest quality beef and after the Ploughing Championships, the chosen students will take calves home and rear them for 18-months.

The Ursuline Secondary School is one of only five schools selected from 140 entries to be part of the competition.

Students Kaitlyn Ryan, Gráinne Callanan, Evie Smyth and Rebekah Smith from the Thurles school will explore the theme ‘Health and Safety on Beef Farms’.

They plan to investigate how a farmer’s physical and mental health can be impacted, by their way of life.