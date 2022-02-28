Tipp pupils adjusting to life without masks in the classroom

Teachers and pupils at schools in Tipperary are getting used to not having to wear masks in the classroom.

The latest easing of Covid-19 restrictions came into effect today with face covering no longer needed in shops or on public transport.

Louise Tobin is Principal of St Joseph’s Primary School in Tipp Town and also Deputy President of the Irish Primary Principals Network.

She says students appear to be comfortable with removing masks.

“They seem extremely happy this morning – they seem to be happy to see each other’s faces and to be able to communicate with better ease etc.

“Staff however are still wearing masks and will continue to do so for the next little while seeing as this is a transition period to see how things will go.

“Staff I suppose are in a busy classroom and they can be close up to young children and they seem to be definitely wanting to continue to wear masks.”