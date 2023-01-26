Tipp principal says points system needs to be addressed

A South Tipp principal says the pressure for points is causing major stress for students.

James Williams, Principal of Scoil Ruáin in Killenaule, fears that’s likely to continue even once the leaving cert is reformed.

He says it’s the CAO system which needs to be looked at.

Reforms to senior cycle are being discussed by over 200 ETB principals and deputy principals, at a conference in Sligo this afternoon.

Mr. Williams says colleges should also be doing more to support sixth years.

“One of the biggest challenges we have is the misconnect between the schools and third level at the moment.

“Even through all of Covid – through the three years of students struggling, teachers giving grades, the accredited grades process and all the stress levels – and the colleges never moved, never changed, never wavered. The entry process remains the same and while there’s all talk about points – elevated points – maybe the points system needs to be looked at as well.

“The third level sector have a huge part to play in this.”