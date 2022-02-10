Tipp parents and students urged to engage with school transport consultation

Today is the last day for students and parents in Tipperary and nationwide to have their say on the future of school transport.

The Department of Education has a survey online as part of a public consultation.

Eva Hartigan lives in Grange and has two children attending school in Cahir.

She told Tipp FM that how tickets are allocated could be improved through this consultation.

“I actually missed the opportunity to get the kids on the bus one year, because of the fact that it wasn’t communicated to us properly that when they go from first year into second year, that you have to reapply.

“I ended up having to bring him in the car to school every morning and collect him every evening, which completely had a negative impact on my working day.

“I thought there was an automatic allocation once they went into first year, surely it’s understood that they’re going to continue up to sixth year and that your ticket should be automatically issued.”

Eva added that the school transport system could be improved by expanding the catchment areas.

She told Tipp FM that she’s lucky that the school her children wanted to attend matched up with one they could get a bus to, but more could be done on this.

To have your say on the public consultation, visit here for links to surveys for both parents and students (https://www.gov.ie/en/consultation/81e6e-school-transport-reviews/).