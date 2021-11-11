Tipp INTO rep feels antigen testing could help towards preventing Covid outbreaks

A Tipperary principal and INTO representative has said that antigen tests could prevent outbreaks of Covid in primary schools.

The Taoiseach confirmed that antigen tests are to be used in schools where there is a confirmed Covid 19 case.

While the details are still unclear, Brendan Horan believes that close contacts of the case would be tested to prevent the further spread.

This comes as rates of Covid 19 are still very high among the 5-15 year old age group.

The Principal of Cahir Boys National School told Tipp Today that teachers do not have the clinical training to carry out antigen testing.

“Well, how I would see it work, is that if a confirmed case is in a class, that an antigen test would be given to the children to take home with them and parents would run the antigen tests at home.

“Because the idea is to identify potential confirmed cases before they come into the classroom.

“It would be a view that the schools would have a supply (of antigen tests), that if there is a confirmed case then you would give the antigen tests to either the children in that pod or bubble.”