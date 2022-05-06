Thurles school through to BD STEM STAR Awards final

Coláiste Mhuire Co-Ed in Thurles has made it to the shortlist for the BD STEM STAR Awards final next week.

The three pupils are the only Tipperary team to make it through to the final and will go head-to-head with four other Mid-West schools with their ‘My Appbetes’ project.

This is an app that helps manage diabetes, including a feature for students to contact a teacher if having a hypo experience.

The final takes place this week at the BD Research Centre Ireland (RCI) facility at the National Technology Park and is the first in-person event since COVID.

The winner will receive a €10,000 prize to go towards supporting STEM education in their school.