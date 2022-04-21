Teachers push for right to disconnect from work

A Tipperary based school principal says disconnecting from work is a major issue for teachers.

INTO members have called on the Central Executive Committee to work with the Department of Education and other relevant bodies on the matter.

They are seeking the introduction of a legally admissible code of practice on the right to disconnect from work which covers phone calls, emails, and switch-off time.

Louise Tobin is Deputy President of the Irish Primary Principals Network and Principal of St Joseph’s Primary School in Tipp Town.

“When school is open we’re in school and working during the normal school day. We’d work a bit before and a bit after.

“Principals and school leaders like myself and my other Principal colleagues as managers we would have additional duties which could run into the summer holidays. Recruitment of new teachers, as issues arise. In a management role by choice we would decide when we need to be attending to school business during the holidays.

Louise Tobin says there is regular correspondence from the Department of Education outside of school hours.

“Could the emails not come on Friday morning? Do they have to come on Friday evening at 8 o’clock? Even 4 o’clock on Friday but at 8 o’clock on a Friday evening happened on a number of occasions.”