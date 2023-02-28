All systems go for Tipperary Student Enterprise Programme

Excitement is building as the first in person county final of the Tipperary Student Enterprise Programme since 2019 moves ever closer.

Secondary school students selected to represent their individual school are busy preparing to wow the judges at the final which will be held at TUS Thurles Campus on Monday 6th March.

Over 1,800 students from 24 Tipperary secondary schools participated in the 2022/23 programme and almost 200 of these students will display at county final day.

The public can visit the county final from 11am to 1pm on the day.

Three businesses and budding teenage entrepreneurs will be selected to go on to represent Tipperary at the Student Enterprise Programme National Finals showpiece in Croke Park on Friday 5th May.

The county final kicks off National Enterprise Week for Tipperary Local Enterprise Office.