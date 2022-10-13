Students to protest over cost-of-living crisis

Tipperary TUS students are set to stage a protest later this morning.

This is a nationwide campaign to highlight the issues facing third level students when it comes to the accommodation, and the cost of living.

Kyran Keogh, a student from the Clonmel campus, says that they will all stage a walk out at 11:11 during which they will read out their demands for the Government.

She told Tipp FM that there is inadequate accommodation across Tipperary with many students staying in places that don’t fall under the RTB or in some cases sleeping in their cars.