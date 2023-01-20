Significant funding announced for TUS and Mary I

Tipperary is among the areas to benefit from a €4.3 million package to assist third-level students with the cost of living crisis.

TUS, which has campuses in Thurles and Clonmel is set to receive €283,249.00 from the Student Assistance Fund, announced by the Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, and Innovation, Simon Harris.

The announcement came today that this one-time funding will help students nationwide with the costs of books, class materials, rent, childcare, and transport .

Mary Immaculate College, which includes St. Patrick’s in Thurles will also see an injection of funding from this fund in the amount of €93,653.00.

The fund is confidential and gotten through the access offices of the colleges.