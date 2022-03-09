Significant extension approved for Clonmel school

An extension for Powerstown National School in Clonmel can now proceed to tender.

Under the Additional School Accommodation Scheme, the school will get an extra six rooms and an accessible bathroom.

The school is set to get another three mainstream classrooms, three special education rooms and one accessible bathroom.

There are 370 students in the 20 teacher school.

Principal Eugene Fogarty told Tipp FM that they are delighted with the news and thanked everyone who has helped out up to this point.

He said that this extension will be invaluable to the current and future pupils and all the staff of the school.

The school previously got an extension in 2016 for sixth class and in 2019, they self-funded a school hall.