School transport restored for 22 pupils in Kilcommon & Upperchurch

A resolution has been found to the dilemma facing a number of second level students in the Kilcommon – Upperchurch area.

They had been left without school transport to Thurles just days before the term started.

This was because Bus Éireann and the Department of Education had decided their schools in Thurles were not the nearest ones to them – despite the fact that pupils from Kilcommon and Upperchurch had traditionally gone to second level in Thurles.

Local Fianna Fáil TD Jackie Cahill says Education Minister Norma Foley has stepped in to sort the problem.

“I made representations to Minister Foley and thankfully 22 places are being provided immediately for students on that route so they will have transport.”

“I thank the Minister for doing this and she has brought in a rule this year where you have the option of the second nearest school to you being eligible for school transport so this was the mechanism we were able to use to get these 22 pupils tickets on the bus to Thurles schools.