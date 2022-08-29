School transport a concern for many Tipperary families

A local TD has called on the Department of Education for a larger bus for students attending a South Tipperary school.

Jackie Cahill says there are concerns for parents of students attending Presentation Secondary School in Ballingarry as it is proving difficult for them to avail of free school transport.

He says that the Cloneen-Mullinahone-Ballingarry bus route does not have enough seats on the bus to match the demand for students in the locality.

The Thurles TD believes Bus Éireann should supply a 52-seater bus to combat shortages on this route.

He told Tipp FM that he is working with Cllr Imelda Goldsboro to rectify the issue as soon as possible.

“We have a large number of issues with school transport as children go back to school this week. This issue was caused by the announcement from the government for free transport for all children this year.

“We have a problem on the Cloneen-Mullinahone-Ballingarry route, which I have been working closely with Councillor Imelda Goldsboro, and we’ve been making very strong representations to the Minister and her staff to try and get this issue sorted out as quickly as possible. There is simply not enough space on the buses for the amount of children that are eligible on that route.”

The Fianna Fáil TD says the issue surrounding school transport features around the county:

“We have other problems around the county; Puckane, Cappawhite, Knock, Upperchurch, Burncourt, as well as other areas where there is problems as regards to the printing of tickets and the availability on some bus routes of spaces for children.

“The Minister was on Morning Ireland outlining the way her department are working on these issues, so hopefully, as children return to school this week, these issues can get rectified as quickly as possible.”