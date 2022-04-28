Roscrea students to hold STEM Fair

Students from Cistercian College, Roscrea are competing for the EirGrid Climate and Delivering a Cleaner Energy Future Award this week.

EirGrid, has partnered with SciFest to create this award and students have to design a creative, innovative approach to utilising energy from clean resources.

It’s hoped that this competition will promote greater participation in STEM subjects but also support young people to develop these skills and showcase them.

The Cistercian College students will be holding their STEM Fair tomorrow where they will be in with a chance of winning the award.