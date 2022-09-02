Relief for Tipperary students as Leaving Cert results are released

Over 60,000 Leaving Cert students have received their results today.

The Self-Service Portal opened this morning at 10 o’clock, but many students have also made the trip to their schools to talk to friends and teachers.

There’s been changes to the grading this year, with around 50 per cent of grades inflated in line with last year’s record-high results.

Students from Scoil Mhuire in Carrick-on-Suir say it’s a huge relief to finally get the results after a three-month wait.

“I didn’t sleep all night and then my hands were shaking opening the results – it was horrible. It was nice to come in and meet all the teachers but is was also nice to just open them at home with your parents. It was just a bit better than having everyone looking on top of you.”

Another student spoke of her delight at getting the results she wanted.

“I was so nervous, I could just feel my stomach and then just the relief of seeing what I wanted there – better than what I wanted – was amazing. I’m hoping to do law down in Limerick.”