Positive reaction to proposed relocation of Thurles school

The government appears to be looking favourably on proposals for a new home for a Thurles school.

Coláiste Mhuire is currently the only co-educational and multi-denominational school in the town.

The possibility of the new school being built on the Mary Immaculate Campus in the town are well advanced.

During Leaders’ Questions in the Dáil Deputy Michael Lowry told Taoiseach Micheál Martin that a new building was the only option.

“The current building is 40 years old and not fit for purpose. The accommodation needs of the school must be addressed – and they must be addressed with a new permanent structure. The Department has to recognise the school needs and deserves proper accommodation and facilities. It’s a waste of money – a waste of public money – to be putting on extensions and ad-hoc solutions, temporary solutions. We need a new school let it be on the existing site or as proposed on the MIC campus on Thurles.”

Micheál Martin was very positive in his reply saying he had been persuaded of the benefits of relocating Coláiste Mhuire to a new building on the Mary I campus in Thurles.

“I’m taken by the presentation by the authorities of Mary Immaculate in terms of their vision of a synergy into the future between second level, further education and third level all on the one campus – that has potential.

“I’ve spoken to the Minister for Education and I’m sure that the Minister for Public Expenditure would understand the potential that this site now offers as well.

“To me, I’ve been persuaded. There’s a lot of money going to be spent anyway on the existing project so its just doing the right thing for the long term.”