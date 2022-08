One in three primary schools has at least one class that’s over-crowded, according to figures from the Department of Education.

Published in the Irish Independent, they show just 17 percent of children are in an Irish class below the EU average of 20.

A number of Tipperary schools are included in those with classes of over 30 pupils

Among them are Boher National School and Gortnahoe National School.

It comes as children return to school this week after their summer holidays.